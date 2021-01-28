Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Indivior PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Indivior in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Indivior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

INVVY stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Indivior has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's products focuses on treating substance use disorder, opioid use disorder, and schizophrenia.

