Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Invesco Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Invesco in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get Invesco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Invesco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 615,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco by 545.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.