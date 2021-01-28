Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Salzgitter AG’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Salzgitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZGPY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

