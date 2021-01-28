Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

TATYY opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.88.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

