Jefferies Financial Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of YETI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. YETI has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $80.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total value of $1,478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $159,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,368 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,877 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in YETI by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in YETI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

