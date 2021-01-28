Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€68.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.41 ($76.96).

ETR HLAG opened at €95.60 ($112.47) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is €63.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52 week high of €186.60 ($219.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

