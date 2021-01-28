JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Grows Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.