JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 4.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after buying an additional 48,950 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.58.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total transaction of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $484.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $483.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

