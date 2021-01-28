JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Lowers Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.9% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,133,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,924,000 after acquiring an additional 259,582 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,148,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,575,000 after acquiring an additional 638,628 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,884.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,805,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,728,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,487,000 after acquiring an additional 379,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,449,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,685,000 after acquiring an additional 185,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.35.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $157.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $174.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.2678 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, SVP Sandra L. Morgan sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $642,582.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 121,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $16,527,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,516 shares in the company, valued at $20,953,914.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,580 shares of company stock worth $30,520,067 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.