JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,903 shares of company stock worth $5,661,088. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $136.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.06. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 2.19.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 119.19% and a negative return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $81.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

