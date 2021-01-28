JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 530.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIDU opened at $237.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.87. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $264.94. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

