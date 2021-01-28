JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 236 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 368.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 44,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $1,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $251.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.90 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.48.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

