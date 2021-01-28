JJJ Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 213.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock valued at $29,237,678. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DLB shares. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.