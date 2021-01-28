JJJ Advisors Inc. Buys 807 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $78.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $476,285.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.