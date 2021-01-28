JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 357.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $93,939,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after buying an additional 424,781 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Synopsys by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after buying an additional 315,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.86.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $254.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $104.90 and a one year high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

