JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 260.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $13,474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,526,000 after acquiring an additional 50,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.67, for a total transaction of $2,670,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,921.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $293.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.42. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.53 and a 1 year high of $312.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

