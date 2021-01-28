JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,359 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $65.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

