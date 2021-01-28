JMP Securities Boosts Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Price Target to $23.00

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of STIM opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.26 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $22.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $138,122.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Neuronetics by 137.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.