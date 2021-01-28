John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Trading Down 0.8%

John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.63 and last traded at $41.63. Approximately 2,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average is $37.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $346,000.

