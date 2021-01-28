John T. Mcdonald Sells 1,000 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,514,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,745,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $47.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 620.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

