Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,152.98

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $31,152.98 and $5,800.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

