Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,170,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,583,000 after buying an additional 640,421 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $132.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

