JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $64.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.12.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $48.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $10,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,369,000 shares of company stock worth $2,051,423,860. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

