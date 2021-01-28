JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $69.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.30.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $60.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.43. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $850.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 6,683 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total value of $316,506.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,490,284. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $53,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

