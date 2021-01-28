JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MURGY. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has an average rating of “Buy”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.95. 38,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,686. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

