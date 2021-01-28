JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 1,500” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,665 ($21.75) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,732.38 ($22.63).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,387.10 ($18.12) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,448.45. The company has a market cap of £69.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,847 ($24.13).

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga acquired 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Insiders bought a total of 36,627 shares of company stock worth $50,399,841 in the last ninety days.

About GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

