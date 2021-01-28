JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) to Issue GBX 10 Dividend

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) (LON:JRS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share by the investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JRS stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 656.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 620.85. JPMorgan Russian Securities plc has a 52 week low of GBX 404 ($5.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 773.88 ($10.11). The company has a market cap of £270.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.81.

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc (JRS.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Russian Securities plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Russia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Russian 10/40 Equity Indices Index.

