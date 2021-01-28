JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Trading Up 9.2%

Shares of JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) were up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. Approximately 263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JTEKT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

About JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

