Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Jumia Technologies stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Jumia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 4.21.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 135.39% and a negative net margin of 120.62%. On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

