Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Juniper Networks has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.11. 8,204,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,841. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.86.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

