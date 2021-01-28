Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

TKAYY traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.92. 83,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,490. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

