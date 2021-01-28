JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $92.71

JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.71 and traded as low as $89.00. JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) shares last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 3 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 92.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market cap of £68.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22.

About JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JZ Capital Partners Limited (JZCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.