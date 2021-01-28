K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The stock traded as high as C$8.53 and last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 211847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.26.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KNT. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 33.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.TO) (TSE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$47.45 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

