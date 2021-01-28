Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $240.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of KSU opened at $201.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.77. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786 over the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

