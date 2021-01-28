Karpas Strategies LLC Acquires 720 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Nepsis Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 145,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $62.82. The stock had a trading volume of 475,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,961,066. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of -574.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

