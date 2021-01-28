Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. 31,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

