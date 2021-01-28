Karpas Strategies LLC Invests $218,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,018 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 35,141,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,807,443,000 after buying an additional 838,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after acquiring an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,363,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 719,527 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $118,910,000 after acquiring an additional 142,889 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $198.89. The stock had a trading volume of 317,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,740,848. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $349.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.13. The company has a market capitalization of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB raised their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.15.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

