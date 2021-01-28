Karpas Strategies LLC Sells 1,190 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.0% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343,311 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,781,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $313,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $51,923,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,102,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.84.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

