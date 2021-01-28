Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives $32.13 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 137,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $2,402,679.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,801.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,287 shares of company stock worth $2,817,600. 13.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after acquiring an additional 315,546 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 48.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 422,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 138,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

