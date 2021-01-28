Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,385 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up about 2.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 21.7% during the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

EQC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.43. 6,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,550. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

