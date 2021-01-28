Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,095 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,205,000 after acquiring an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,371,000 after acquiring an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 91,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,967. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $85.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

