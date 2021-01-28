Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 562,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,159,000 after buying an additional 41,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $81.77. 91,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,946,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

