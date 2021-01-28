Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold accounts for approximately 7.5% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 871,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 214,659 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 91,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 26,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.11. 1,155,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,207,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.37.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

