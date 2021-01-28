Keep Network Trading Up 6.5% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $137.08 million and $1.90 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00048877 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00124650 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00262704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00065655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.91 or 0.00321003 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,537,697 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network.

Keep Network Token Trading

