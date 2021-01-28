Kenneth M. Reed Sells 540,275 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $529,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44. United States Antimony Co. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 57.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

