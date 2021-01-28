Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,721 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 4,753.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in V.F. by 26.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its position in V.F. by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in V.F. by 96.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $79.15 on Thursday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -608.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. V.F.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 73.13%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,741,043.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

