Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $86,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 962.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $746,000.

PTLC stock opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.70.

