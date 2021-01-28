Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 130.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,328,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 22,961 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $78.41.

