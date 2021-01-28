Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 9,841.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,685,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after purchasing an additional 132,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 263,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter.

VCLT opened at $108.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.279 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

