Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9,581.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 319,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,846,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $179.14 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.98 and its 200-day moving average is $180.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

